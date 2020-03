BRIEF-Lloyds Banking Group Announces New Measures To Support Retail Customers

March 25 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group PLC:

* LLOYDS - ANNOUNCES NEW MEASURES TO SUPPORT RETAIL CUSTOMERS

* LLOYDS - FROM 6 APRIL, LLOYDS BANK, HALIFAX AND BANK OF SCOTLAND CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO ACCESS A £300 INTEREST-FREE OVERDRAFT

* LLOYDS - FROM 6 APRIL, WILL INTRODUCE NEW OVERDRAFT CHARGING STRUCTURE WHICH WILL MEAN CUSTOMERS WILL PAY LESS INTEREST THAN THEY DO TODAY

* LLOYDS - CUSTOMERS WITH EXISTING MORTGAGE OFFERS HAVE BEEN GRANTED ADDITIONAL 3 MONTHS TO COMPLETE HOME PURCHASE AT AGREED MORTGAGE RATE

* LLOYDS - BASE RATE REDUCTIONS TOTALLING 0.65% WILL BE PASSED ON IN FULL TO MORTGAGE CUSTOMERS OF LLOYDS BANK, HALIFAX AND BANK OF SCOTLAND