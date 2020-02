BRIEF-Lloyds Banking Group CEO says historic conduct issues remain 'dissapointing'

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group PLC:

* HISTORIC CONDUCT ISSUES REMAIN DISAPPOINTING BUT WE CONTINUE TO BE FOCUSED ON DOING RIGHT THING FOR OUR CUSTOMERS.

* GROUP IS FULLY COMMITTED TO IMPLEMENTING ALL OF RECOMMENDATIONS CONTAINED WITHIN SIR ROSS CRANSTON’S REPORT RELATING TO HBOS READING AND ENSURING THAT VICTIMS OF HBOS READING FRAUD HAVE THEIR CLAIMS ASSESSED IN AN OPEN AND TRANSPARENT MANNER.

* GROUP HAS ALSO REACHED FINAL AGREEMENT WITH OFFICIAL RECEIVER ABOUT PPI

* LOANS AND ADVANCES DECREASED BY £4 BILLION TO £440 BILLION.

* CEO: DURING 2019, UK ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE HAS REMAINED RESILIENT IN THE FACE OF SIGNIFICANT POLITICAL AND ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY, SUPPORTED BY RECORD EMPLOYMENT, LOW INTEREST RATES AND RISING REAL WAGES

* CEO: ALTHOUGH UNCERTAINTY REMAINS GIVEN THE ONGOING NEGOTIATION OF INTERNATIONAL TRADE AGREEMENTS, THERE IS NOW A CLEARER SENSE OF DIRECTION

* WE WANT TO PLAY OUR PART IN TACKLING CLIMATE CHANGE AND WE HAVE TARGETED WORKING WITH OUR CUSTOMERS, GOVERNMENT AND MARKET TO HELP REDUCE EMISSIONS WE FINANCE BY MORE THAN 50 PER CENT BY 2030

* IMPAIRMENT INCREASED 21 PER CENT, WITH SOME WEAKENING IN USED CAR PRICES

* CEO: WORK WILL BEGIN AT PACE IN THE SUMMER ON THE NEW STRATEGIC PLAN, WHICH WE EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE IN FEBRUARY 2021, ALONG WITH UPDATED LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL TARGETS

* GUIDANCE FOR 2020: NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 2.75 TO 2.80 PER CENT, OPERATING COSTS TO BE LESS THAN 7.7 BILLION STG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)