April 25 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group PLC:

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP Q1 UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX RISES 6 PERCENT TO 2 BILLION STG

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP Q1 STATUTORY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 1.6 BILLION STG

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP Q1 NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.93 PERCENT

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP Q1 COST TO INCOME RATIO 47.8 PERCENT

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP Q1 TOTAL COSTS FALL 5 PERCENT TO 2.1 BILLION STG

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP TAKES FURTHER PROVISION OF 90 MILLION STG IN Q1 FOR PPI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)