April 30 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group:

* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT OF 74 MILLION POUNDS

* LLOYDS HAS GIVEN CUSTOMERS 880,000 REPAYMENT HOLIDAYS

LLOYDS HAS ARRANGED 3,752 CBILS LOANS TO THE VALUE OF 500 MILLION POUNDS