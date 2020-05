May 21 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group PLC:

* LLOYDS CEO - SUPPORTING CUSTOMERS THROUGH COVID CRISIS ‘RIGHT THING TO DO’ BUT WILL HAVE FINANCIAL IMPACT

* LLOYDS HAS AGREED ONE MILLION REPAYMENT HOLIDAYS FOR INDIVIDUAL CUSTOMERS, 45,000 FEE FREE OVERDRAFTS, REPAYMENT HOLIDAYS FOR BUSINESSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Iain Withers and Sinead Cruise)