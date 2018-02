Feb 6 (Reuters) - LLOYD‘S OF LONDON:

* ‍LLOYD‘S ANNOUNCES THREE NEW APPOINTMENTS TO FRANCHISE BOARD​

* LLOYD‘S OF LONDON - ‍MIKE BRACKEN, NIGEL HINSHELWOOD AND FIONA LUCK WILL COME ONTO BOARD AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS FOR 3-YEAR PERIODS COMMENCING MARCH 1