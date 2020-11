BRIEF-Lloyd's Of London Chairman Says Pandemic Claims Impacted 16 Lines Of Business

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Lloyd’s of London Ltd:

* LLOYD’S OF LONDON CHAIRMAN SAYS PANDEMIC CLAIMS IMPACTED 16 LINES OF BUSINESS AT LLOYD’S -REUTERS INSURANCE EVENT

* LLOYD’S OF LONDON CHAIRMAN SAYS PANDEMIC LOSSES ON INVESTMENT SIDE LIKELY TO BE SMALLER THAN EXPECTED-REUTERS INSURANCE EVENT

* LLOYD’S OF LONDON CHAIRMAN SAYS GLOBAL PANDEMIC CLAIMS LIKELY TO BE MORE THAN $100 BILLION-REUTERS INSURANCE EVENT

* LLOYD’S OF LONDON CHAIRMAN SAYS MEDICAL MALPRACTICE AND D&O CLAIMS RELATED TO THE PANDEMIC WILL DEVELOP OVER 2021-REUTERS INSURANCE EVENT

* LLOYD’S OF LONDON CHAIRMAN SAYS CYBER IS STILL THE BIGGEST RISK FACED GLOBALLY -REUTERS INSURANCE EVENT

* LLOYD’S OF LONDON CHAIRMAN WORKING STRUCTURE COULD BE A LOT MORE FLEXIBLE GOING FORWARD-REUTERS INSURANCE EVENT

* LLOYD’S OF LONDON CHAIRMAN SAYS DON’T ANTICIPATE ANY HUGE CHANGE IN REGULATION BECAUSE OF ADMINISTRATION CHANGE IN THE U.S.-REUTERS INSURANCE EVENT

* LLOYD'S OF LONDON CHAIRMAN SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO BE LARGEST INSURANCE MARKET PLAYER IN THE U.S. FOR FORSEEABLE FUTURE-REUTERS INSURANCE EVENT