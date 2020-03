March 18 (Reuters) - Lloyds Of London:

* LLOYDS OF LONDON CEO SAYS LAST FRIDAY CO CLOSED UNDERWRITING ROOM TO TEST THAT MARKET COULD TRADE ELECTRONICALLY VIA PPL OR EMERGENCY TRADING PROTOCOLS

* LLOYDS OF LONDON CEO SAYS TEST WENT WELL AND SHOULD PROVIDE CONFIDENCE IN CO’S COLLECTIVE ABILITY TO TRADE ELECTRONICALLY

* LLOYDS OF LONDON CEO SAYS LLOYD’S EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE HAS DECIDED TO CLOSE THE UNDERWRITING ROOM WITH EFFECT FROM 16:00 ON THURSDAY 19 MARCH 2020