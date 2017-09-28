FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lloyd's of London posts H1 pretax profit of 1.22 bln stg
#Financials
September 28, 2017 / 6:11 AM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Lloyd's of London posts H1 pretax profit of 1.22 bln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) -

* Lloyd‘s, specialist insurance and reinsurance market, today announced a profit of 1.22 billion pounds for the first half of 2017.

* Lloyd’s also reported a reduction in combined ratio to 96.9 percent.

* Lloyd’s says investment return was 1.5 percent, versus 1.8 percent in June, 2016.

* Lloyd’s says return on capital 8.9 percent versus 11.7 percent a year ago.

* Lloyd’s says these figures do not take into account recent storms faced by Caribbean and the United States.

* Lloyd’s says despite continuing pressure on pricing from excess capital and low interest rates, development of new products has seen an increase in volumes. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

