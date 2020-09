Sept 15 (Reuters) - Lloyd’s of London Ltd:

* LLOYD’S OF LONDON SAYS EXTREMELY STRONG CAPITAL POSITION MEANS IT IS WELL PREPARED TO COPE WITH FINANCIAL IMPLICATIONS OF UK BUSINESS INTERRUPTION TEST CASE

* LLOYD’S OF LONDON SAYS IT HAS LESS THAN 2% OF UK SME PROPERTY INSURANCE MARKET Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)