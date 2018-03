BRIEF-Lloyd's of London suffers 2 bln stg loss in 2016

March 21 (Reuters) - Lloyd’s Of London Ltd:

* LLOYD’S OF LONDON ~HAS AGGREGATED MARKET LOSS OF 2 BILLION STG FOR 2017

* LLOYD’S OF LONDON ~ AGGREGATED MARKET PRE-TAX LOSS OF 2 BN STG (2016: PRE-TAX PROFIT OF 2.1 BN STG)

* LLOYD’S OF LONDON ~ GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS OF 33.6BN STG (2016: 29.9 BN STG)

* LLOYD’S OF LONDON ~ MAJOR CLAIMS FOR 2017 WERE 4.5 BN STG(2016: 2.1 BN STG)

* LLOYD’S OF LONDON ~ NET INVESTMENT RETURN OF 1.8 BN STG (2016: 1.3BN STG)

* LLOYD'S OF LONDON ~ COMBINED RATIO OF 114.0 PERCENT (2016: 97.9 PERCENT)