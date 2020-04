April 23 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group PLC:

* SAYS IT HAS APPROVED 2,382 CBILS LOANS TO A VALUE OF 335 MILLION STG

* SAYS IT HAS ALSO APPROVED 20,000 CAPITAL REPAYMENT HOLIDAYS, OVERDRAFT EXTENSIONS WORTH 100 MILLION STG TO BUSINESSES