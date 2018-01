BRIEF-LM Funding America Enters Into A Master Exchange Agreement With A New York-Based Family Office

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Lm Funding America Inc:

* LM FUNDING AMERICA INC - ON DEC 11, 2017 CO ENTERED INTO A MASTER EXCHANGE AGREEMENT WITH A NEW YORK-BASED FAMILY OFFICE

* LM FUNDING AMERICA-UNDER DEAL, INVESTOR TO EXCHANGE 2 PROMISSORY NOTES PAYABLE BY CO, PREVIOUSLY BOUGHT BY INVESTOR FOR STOCK,WARRANTS TO BUY STOCK

* LM FUNDING AMERICA INC - FIRST PROMISSORY NOTE BEING IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $2.8 MILLION AND SECOND PROMISSORY NOTE BEING IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1.7 MILLION