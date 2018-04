April 3 (Reuters) - LM Funding America Inc:

* LM FUNDING SAYS ON APRIL 2, ENTERED COMMON STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH NEW YORK-BASED FAMILY OFFICE (“INVESTOR”) - SEC FILING

* LM FUNDING AMERICA - UNDER TERMS, INVESTOR HAS COMMITTED TO PURCHASE UP TO $5 MLN WORTH OF CO'S COMMON STOCK OVER A 2-YEAR PERIOD Source text - bit.ly/2q80Ca7 Further company coverage: