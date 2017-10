Sept 13 (Reuters) - LNA SANTÉ:

* H1 REVENUE UP 5.2% TO 203.7 MILLION EUROS

* H1 EBITDA EUR 24.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 21.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR ‍​10.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* LE NOBLE AGE BECOMES LNA SANTE

* CONFIRMS ALL FY OBJECTIVES; 4PCT REVENUE ORGANIC GROWTH, PROFITABILITY AND DEBT CONTROL