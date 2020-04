April 1 (Reuters) - LNA SANTE SA:

* FY RESULTS

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 44.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 42.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 52.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 51.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.45 PER SHARE WILL BE PROPOSED TO NEXT GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS, JUNE 17, 2020

* SUSPENDS OBJECTIVES FROM 2022 STRATEGIC PLAN

* EPIDEMIC MAKES OBSOLETE THE 2020 ORGANIC GROWTH TARGET OF +4.0%

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 22.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 21.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/3bDKcMs Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)