Feb 6 (Reuters) - LNA SANTE:

* Q4 REVENUE EUR 122.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 132.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR ‍​486.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 475.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AT CONSTANT RATE, ORGANIC GROWTH IS EXPECTED CLOSE TO 3.5 PERCENT IN 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2BIDhnw Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)