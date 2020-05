May 5 (Reuters) - LNA SANTE:

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE EUR 142.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 124.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ORGANIC GROWTH LOSS UNDER COVID-19 ESTIMATED AT 0.3% IN MARCH AND 1.1% IN APRIL IN ANNUAL GROSS IMPACT

* Q1 REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS EUR 126.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 113.0 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2YNNdHd Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)