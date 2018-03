BRIEF-LNA Sante Targets 2018 Operational Revenue Organic Growth Of 3.5 Pct

March 27 (Reuters) - LNA SANTE:

* FY CONS. RECURRING OPERATING INCOME EUR 43.5‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 40.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONS. RESTATED EBITDA EUR 53.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 52.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONS. RESTATED NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 19.7‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.32 PER SHARE

* IN 2018 TARGETS OPERATING MARGIN IN LINE WITH THAT OF 2017

* SEES NUMBER OF ESTABLISHED BEDS GROWING BY 12% IN 2018, I.E. 670 BEDS

* IN 2018 TARGETS ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3.5 PERCENT FOR OPERATIONAL REVENUE

* TO PRESENT MAIN POINTS OF 2018-2022 “GRANDIR ENSEMBLE” STRATEGIC PLAN DURING H2

* 2018 GROWTH OF OPERATIONAL REVENUE TO BE MORE MARKED IN SANITARY SECTOR Source text: bit.ly/2DYkj99 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)