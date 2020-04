April 16 (Reuters) -

* FCA SAYS DATA SHOWED AN INCREASE IN COMPLAINTS FROM 4.29M IN FIRST HALF (H1) OF 2019 TO 6.02M IN SECOND HALF OF 2019.

* FCA SAYS INCREASE IN COMPLAINTS WAS MAINLY DRIVEN BY A 75% INCREASE IN VOLUME OF PPI COMPLAINTS RECEIVED, FROM 2.12M TO 3.71M

* FCA SAYS EXCLUDING PPI COMPLAINTS, MOST COMPLAINED ABOUT PRODUCTS WERE CURRENT ACCOUNTS (10% OF ALL COMPLAINTS