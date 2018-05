BRIEF-Loblaw Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share C$0.98

May 2 (Reuters) - Loblaw Companies Ltd:

* LOBLAW REPORTS 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS AND A 9.3% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND(1); ANNOUNCES NATIONAL ROLL-OUT OF E-COMMERCE

* Q1 REVENUE C$10.37 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$10.36 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.91 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* LOBLAW - AS RETAIL LANDSCAPE CHANGES, CO IS RAPIDLY SCALING E-COMMERCE PICK-UP AND HOME DELIVERY SERVICES

* LOBLAW - IN 2018, PLANS A NATIONAL ROLL-OUT OF ON-LINE GROCERY BUSINESS

* LOBLAW - QTRLY RETAIL SEGMENT SALES WERE $10,105 MILLION, A DECREASE OF $61 MILLION, OR 0.6%

* LOBLAW - DISPOSITION OF GAS BAR OPERATIONS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED RETAIL SALES GROWTH BY $344 MILLION IN QUARTER

* LOBLAW - HEADWINDS FROM MINIMUM WAGE INCREASES, HEALTHCARE REFORM WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2018 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

* LOBLAW - SEES POSITIVE SAME-STORE SALES AND STABLE GROSS MARGIN IN RETAIL SEGMENT IN 2018

* LOBLAW - IN 2018, SEES FLAT ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS GROWTH WITH POSITIVE ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH BASED ON SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

* LOBLAW - EXPECTS TO INVEST ABOUT $1.3 BILLION IN CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018