FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Loblaw reports second quarter 2017 results
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 10:46 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Loblaw reports second quarter 2017 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Loblaw Companies Ltd

* Q2 revenue C$11.08 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$11.05 billion

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.89

* Loblaw Companies Ltd - qtrly ‍drug retail (Shoppers Drug Mart) same-store sales growth was 3.7 percent​

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.89

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$1.11

* Loblaw Companies Ltd - qtrly ‍food retail (Loblaw) same-store sales growth was 1.0 percent, excluding gas bar​

* Loblaw Companies Ltd - qtrly ‍retail segment sales were $10,827 million, an increase of $333 million, or 3.2 percent, compared to Q2 of 2016​

* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Loblaw Companies Ltd - ‍Loblaw’s outlook for 2017 remains unchanged​

* FY2017 earnings per share view C$4.44, revenue view C$46.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Loblaw Companies Ltd - ‍expected incremental impact of minimum wage increases on labour expenses is approximately $190 million in 2018​

* Loblaw Companies Ltd - ‍recently announced healthcare reform in Quebec will result in a more significant incremental impact in 2018 than in prior years​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.