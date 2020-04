April 15 (Reuters) - Locality Planning Energy Holdings Ltd :

* COMMENCED COST REDUCTION PROGRAM FOCUSED ON REDUCING FIXED COST BASE RELATING TO SUBSTANTIAL GROWTH PLANS CO HAD FOR H2

* COMMENCED A REDUNDANCY PROGRAM FOCUSED ON ALL CASUAL AND SOME PERMANENT SALES STAFF

* LOCALITY PLANNING ENERGY-IMPACT OF PROGRAM IS TO REDUCE OVERALL STAFF COSTS TO ABOUT $1.0M IN JUNE QUARTER , REDUCTION OF ABOUT 30% COMPARED TO MARCH QUARTER