April 23 (Reuters) - L’Occitane International SA:

* FY ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS, SALES GREW BY 3.7 PERCENT AT CONSTANT RATES AND FELL 1.0 PERCENT AT REPORTED RATES

* FY GROUP'S NET SALES GREW BY 4.6 PERCENT AT CONSTANT RATES & FELL 0.3 PERCENT AT REPORTED RATES