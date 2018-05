May 2 (Reuters) - LOCINDUS SA:

* Q1 NET BANKING INCOME EUR 8.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 GROSS OPERATING PROFIT EUR 7.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT EUR 4.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IN 2018, SEES ACTIVITY COMPARABLE TO THAT IN 2017

* COST OF RISK AT MARCH 31, 2018, AT EUR 0