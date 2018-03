March 26 (Reuters) - AAT HOLDING SA:

* SAYS ITS MAIN SHAREHOLDER, LOCK SYNDICATION S.C.A. (LS), WILL OFFER TO SELL 20% OF CO’S SHARES

* SAYS LS NOW HOLDS 70.03% OF CO’S SHARES

* COMPANY ANNOUNCED SHARE BUYBACK FOR SHARES REPRESENTING 24.63% OF ITS SHARE CAPITAL ON MARCH 23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)