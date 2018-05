May 22 (Reuters) - IBC Advanced Alloys Corp:

* LOCKHEED MARTIN AWARDS THREE-YEAR CONTRACT TO IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS TO PRODUCE A KEY COMPONENT OF THE F-35 LIGHTNING II USING IBC’S COST-SAVING PRECISION CAST BERYLLIUM ALLOY TECHNOLOGY

* IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP - LOCKHEED MARTIN AWARDED CO NEW THREE-YEAR CONTRACT VALUED AT A MINIMUM OF $7.8 MILLION