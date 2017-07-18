FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lockheed Martin ‍increases 2017 outlook for sales
July 18, 2017 / 11:35 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Lockheed Martin ‍increases 2017 outlook for sales

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp:

* Lockheed Martin reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $3.23 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $12.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $12.44 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $3.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lockheed Martin Corp - ‍increases 2017 outlook for sales, operating profit and earnings per share​

* Lockheed Martin Corp - current outlook for FY 2017 net sales is ‍$49,800 - $51,000​ million

* Lockheed Martin Corp - ‍aeronautics' net sales in q2 of 2017 increased $850 million, or 19 percent, compared to same period in 2016​

* Sees 2017 diluted earnings per share $12.30 - $12.60 versus prior EPS guidance of $12.15 - $12.45 per share

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $12.53, revenue view $50.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lockheed - higher Q2 aeronautics' net sales due to higher net sales for F-35 program due to higher volume on aircraft production, sustainment activities​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

