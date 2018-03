March 28 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp:

* LOCKHEED MARTIN, POLAND SIGN AGREEMENT FOR HIT-TO-KILL PAC-3 MSE MISSILE

* LOCKHEED MARTIN - U.S., POLISH OFFICIALS FORMALIZED AGREEMENT FOR POLAND TO PURCHASE CO’S PAC-3 MSE MISSILES, EQUIPMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: