Feb 16 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp:

* LOCKHEED MARTIN RECEIVES FREEDOM-VARIANT FFG(X) CONCEPTUAL DESIGN CONTRACT

* LOCKHEED MARTIN- ‍U.S. NAVY AWARDED LOCKHEED MARTIN A $15 MILLION CONTRACT TO MATURE ITS FREEDOM-VARIANT FRIGATE DESIGN AS PART OF NAVY‘S FFG COMPETITION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: