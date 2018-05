May 7 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp:

* LOCKHEED MARTIN RECEIVES $828 MILLION U.S. ARMY CONTRACT FOR GUIDED MLRS ROCKET PRODUCTION

* LOCKHEED MARTIN - WORK UNDER THE CONTRACT WILL BE PERFORMED AT CO’S FACILITIES IN DALLAS AND AT CO’S PRECISION FIRES CENTER OF EXCELLENCE IN ARKANSAS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: