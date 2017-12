Dec 20 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp:

* LOCKHEED MARTIN RECEIVES U.S. AIR FORCE CONTRACT WITH $961 MILLION CEILING TO SUSTAIN, UPGRADE SNIPER PODS

* LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP - FIVE-YEAR INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUANTITY CONTRACT IS VALUED AT UP TO $961 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: