BRIEF-Lockheed Martin Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

April 21 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $6.08

* Q1 SALES $15.7 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $15.08 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $5.79 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* MAINTAINS 2020 OUTLOOK FOR OPERATING PROFIT, EARNINGS PER SHARE AND CASH FROM OPERATIONS

* ULTIMATE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON 2020 OUTLOOK UNCERTAIN

* RECORDS BACKLOG OF APPROXIMATELY $144 BILLION IN QUARTER

* COVID-19OUTBREAK DID NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON CORPORATION’S OPERATING RESULTS OR BUSINESS IN Q1 OF 2020

* LOCKHEED - BEGINNING TO EXPERIENCE ISSUES IN BUSINESS AREAS RELATED TO COVID-19, PRIMARILY IN ACCESS TO SOME LOCATIONS & DELAYS OF SUPPLIER DELIVERIES

* LOCKHEED MARTIN - UPDATING 2020 NET SALES GUIDANCE TO REFLECT IMPACTS, AS PRODUCTION, SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIVITIES RECENTLY SLOWED IN AERONAUTICS BUSINESS

* NET SALES OUTLOOK LOWERED TO $62.250 - $64 BILLION FROM $62.750 - $64.250 BILLION PREVIOUSLY

* OUTLOOK FOR CASH FROM OPERATIONS FOR 2020 UNCHANGED AT GREATER THAN $7.6 BILLION

* LOCKHEED MARTIN - AS OF MARCH 29, HAD AN INVESTMENT IN AMMROC JOINT VENTURE WITH A CARRYING VALUE OF $435 MILLION

* LOCKHEED MARTIN - IN APRIL 2020, SUBSEQUENT TO END OF CO’S Q1, AMMROC’S CUSTOMER ANNOUNCED INTENT TO AWARD CONTRACT TO A COMPETITOR

* LOCKHEED MARTIN - IF AMMROC CUSTOMER MOVES FORWARD WITH TRANSITIONING MRO SERVICES TO COMPETITOR, CO SEES IMPAIRMENT TO OCCUR AS EARLY AS Q2 2020

* 2020 OUTLOOK ASSUMES PRODUCTION FACILITIES CONTINUE TO OPERATE WITH NO SIGNIFICANT WORK STOPPAGES OR CLOSURES AND THAT SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS DO NOT WORSEN

* FY2020 REVENUE VIEW $63.67 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 REVENUE VIEW $63.67 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $24.12 — REFINITIV IBES DATA