BRIEF-Lockheed Martin Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $4.02

April 24 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp:

* LOCKHEED MARTIN REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.02

* Q1 SALES $11.6 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $11.24 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.40 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* UPDATES 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SALES, BUSINESS SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE

* ACHIEVED QUARTER-END BACKLOG OF APPROXIMATELY $105 BILLION

* SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.80 TO $16.10

* SEES 2018 NET SALES $50,350 MILLION $51,850 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $15.59, REVENUE VIEW $51.05 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INCREASE IN AERONAUTICS’ QTRLY NET SALES WAS PRIMARILY ATTRIBUTABLE TO HIGHER NET SALES OF ABOUT $185 MILLION FOR F-35 PROGRAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: