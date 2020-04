April 24 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp:

* LOCKHEED MARTIN - SINCE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, CO HAS HIRED MORE THAN 1,700 NEW EMPLOYEES TO SUPPORT ESSENTIAL NATIONAL SECURITY WORK

* LOCKHEED MARTIN - COMMITTED TO CONTINUE HIRING DURING PANDEMIC & IS ADVERTISING MORE THAN 4,000 OPEN POSITIONS FOR TECHNICAL AND NON-TECHNICAL CAREERS