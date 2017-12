Dec 18 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp:

* LOCKHEED MARTIN AERONAUTICS COMPANY SAYS SIXTY-SIX F-35 DELIVERIES IN 2017 REPRESENTS MORE THAN A 40 PERCENT INCREASE FROM 2016

* LOCKHEED MARTIN AERONAUTICS COMPANY - F-35 ENTERPRISE IS PREPARED TO INCREASE PRODUCTION VOLUME Y-O-Y TO HIT FULL RATE OF ABOUT 160 AIRCRAFT IN 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: