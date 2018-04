April 19 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp:

* LOCKHEED MARTIN TO DELIVER 17 MWH OF GRIDSTAR™ LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS TO PEAK POWER INC.

* LOCKHEED MARTIN - THE UNITS WILL BE INSTALLED IN ONTARIO, CANADA, AND ALONG EAST COAST OF UNITED STATES

* LOCKHEED MARTIN - SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY ABOUT 17 MWH OF GRIDSTA LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS TO PEAK POWER INC