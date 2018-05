BRIEF-Lodo Therapeutics - Has Formed A Strategic Drug Discovery Collaboration With Genentech

May 9 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* LODO THERAPEUTICS - HAS FORMED A STRATEGIC DRUG DISCOVERY COLLABORATION WITH GENENTECH, A MEMBER OF ROCHE GROUP

* LODO THERAPEUTICS - UNDER AGREEMENT, GENENTECH WILL UTILIZE CO’S PROPRIETARY GENOME MINING AND BIOSYNTHETIC CLUSTER ASSEMBLY PLATFORM

* LODO THERAPEUTICS - WILL RECEIVE UNDISCLOSED UPFRONT PAYMENT, ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE MILESTONE PAYMENTS UP TO $969 MILLION FROM DEAL

* LODO THERAPEUTICS - IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE TIERED-ROYALTIES ON SALES OF CERTAIN PRODUCTS RESULTING FROM COLLABORATION