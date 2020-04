BRIEF-Loews Carrying Value Of Diamond Offshore Drilling, Other Units $1.5 Bln on Dec 31

April 27 (Reuters) - Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc:

* LOEWS - LOEWS’S CARRYING VALUE OF DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING & SOME OF ITS UNITS, AT DEC 31, 2019 WAS $1.5 BILLION

* LOEWS - IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR, & DOES NOT PROVIDE GUARANTEES OF, LIABILITIES & OBLIGATIONS OF ITS UNITS, INCLUDING DIAMOND

* LOEWS - EXPECTS TO RECORD IN Q2 A NON-CASH LOSS FOR DIFFERENCE BETWEEN CARRYING VALUE, ESTIMATED FAIR VALUE OF INTEREST IN DIAMOND AS OF APRIL 26

* LOEWS - TO NO LONGER CONTROL DIAMOND FOR ACCOUNTING PURPOSES, DIAMOND TO BE DECONSOLIDATED FROM CO'S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS EFFECTIVE APRIL 26