Oct 30 (Reuters) - Loews Corp

* Loews Corporation reports net income of $157 million for the third quarter of 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $0.46

* Loews Corp - Qtrly total revenues $‍​3,521 million versus $3,287 million last year

* Loews Corp - ‍Book value per share increased to $56.51 at September 30, 2017​