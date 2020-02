Feb 10 (Reuters) - Loews Corp:

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.73

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $ 3,876 MILLION VERSUS $ 3,287 MILLION

* BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED TO $65.71 AT DECEMBER 31, 2019 FROM $59.34 AT DECEMBER 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: