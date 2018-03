March 28 (Reuters) - Loews Corp:

* LOEWS CORP SAYS CEO JAMES S. TISCH’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WITHOUT CHANGE IN PENSION VALUE WAS $5.7 MILLION VERSUS $5.8 MILLION IN 2016 – SEC FILING‍​

* LOEWS CORP SAYS CFO DAVID B. EDELSON'S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WITHOUT CHANGE IN PENSION VALUE WAS $5.1 MILLION VERSUS $5.1 MILLION IN 2016 – SEC FILING‍​