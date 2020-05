BRIEF-Loews Posts Q1 Loss Per Share Of $2.20

May 4 (Reuters) - Loews Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS NET LOSS OF $632 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $2.20

* BOOK VALUE PER SHARE DECREASED TO $60.28 AT MARCH 31, 2020 FROM $65.71 AT DECEMBER 31, 2019

* ECONOMIC DISRUPTION CAUSED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC & MEASURES TO MITIGATE SPREAD OF VIRUS SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED CO’S RESULTS IN Q1 OF 2020

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $3,099 MILLION VERSUS $3,757 MILLION

* EXPECT TO RECORD A SIGNIFICANT NON-CASH LOSS IN Q2 OF 2020 IN CONNECTION WITH DECONSOLIDATION OF DIAMOND OFFSHORE

* CARRYING VALUE OF DIAMOND OFFSHORE AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 WAS $1.0 BILLION, NET OF TAX