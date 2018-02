Feb 13 (Reuters) - Loews Corp:

* LOEWS - LAWRENCE BACOW, KEN MILLER HAVE INFORMED CO THEY WILL BE STEPPING DOWN FROM BOARD IMMEDIATELY PRIOR TO 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

* LOEWS SAYS BOARD DETERMINED TO NOMINATE SUSAN PETERS FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTOR AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS