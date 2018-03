March 22 (Reuters) - Logan Property Holdings Co Ltd :

* ‍FY REVENUE INCREASED BY 34.8% TO RMB27,689.7 MILLION​

* BOARD RECOMMENDS PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK17 CENTS PER SHARE AND A SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF HK2 CENTS PER SHARE

* ‍FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB6.53 BILLION VERSUS RMB4.49 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: