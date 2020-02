Feb 10 (Reuters) - LogicBio Therapeutics Inc:

* LOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES UPDATE ON FDA REVIEW OF INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR LB-001 FOR METHYLMALONIC ACIDEMIA

* LOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS INC - U.S. FDA HAS PLACED A CLINICAL HOLD ON IND SUBMISSION FOR LB-001 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: