BRIEF-LogiQ And Grenville To Combine

March 12 (Reuters) - LogiQ Asset Management Inc:

* LOGIQ AND GRENVILLE TO COMBINE

* LOGIQ - TO BUY GRENVILLE ON BASIS OF 6.25 COMMON SHARES OF LOGIQ FOR EACH OUTSTANDING GRENVILLE SHARE​

* LOGIQ ASSET MANAGEMENT INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LOGIQ HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION

* LOGIQ - EXISTING HOLDERS OF LOGIQ SHARES & GRENVILLE SHARES TO COLLECTIVELY OWN ABOUT 33% AND 67% OF COMBINED CO, RESPECTIVELY, POST DEAL

* LOGIQ ASSET MANAGEMENT INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF GRENVILLE HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: