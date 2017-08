July 10 (Reuters) - Logiq Asset Management Inc

* Logiq Asset Management announces sub-advisory agreement with Norm Lamarche

* Logiq Asset Management- senior portfolio manager norm lamarche will be departing company on september 30, 2017 to create new boutique investment firm

* Logiq -Lamarche will enter sub-advisory agreement, will continue as portfolio manager for Logiq Growth, Logiq Special Opportunities Class, Logiq Growth Fund