Aug 15 (Reuters) - Logiq Asset Management Inc -

* Logiq asset management inc. Announces 2017 third quarter results

* Logiq qtrly revenues declined slightly to $7.3 million from prior quarter revenues of $7.5 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.031

* Assets under management or advisement decreased to $2.1 billion at Q3 end from $2.3 billion at March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)