March 22 (Reuters) - Compania de Distribucion Integral Logista Holdings SA (Logista):

* EXTENDS RECIPROCAL LOAN FACILITY OF 2.60 BILLION EUROS DISPOSAL LIMIT WITH SHAREHOLDER IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC

* WILL DAILY LEND IMPERIAL BRANDS FINANCE PLC ITS CASH EXCESS OR RECEIVE NECESSARY CASH TO MEET PAYMENT OBLIGATIONS